Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,751 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.10 million, up from 55,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $231.22. About 900,754 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 137.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 26,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,943 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $774,000, up from 19,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 341,717 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL)

Among 14 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 45 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 8. Citigroup upgraded Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) on Monday, October 19 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 17. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 27. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, May 23. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $14 target in Monday, June 20 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ENBL in report on Monday, September 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 17. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Sts 12 Month Nat Gas (UNL) by 41,236 shares to 20,705 shares, valued at $195,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 17,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,693 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,247 shares to 181,436 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,448 shares, and cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Thursday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17500 target in Tuesday, June 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cleveland on Thursday, July 20. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 7 report.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. 9,500 shares were sold by Williamson Stephen, worth $2.29M. $277,176 worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Jacks Tyler on Tuesday, December 4. 17,235 shares were sold by Herrema Gregory J., worth $4.26 million.