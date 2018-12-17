Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 9.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 533,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.23 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $548.01M, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.22M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 21.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 830,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241.39 million, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold TEL shares while 206 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 302.21 million shares or 0.67% more from 300.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Communication invested in 0.16% or 12,500 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 163,046 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 122,408 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Edgepoint Inv Grp Inc holds 6.22% or 6.23M shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 7,620 shares. Gp One Trading LP owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,412 shares. Northern owns 3.29 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 71,300 shares. 55,733 were reported by Lipe Dalton. Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 15,036 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability accumulated 15,050 shares. Da Davidson holds 56,676 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 1.08M shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $90.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 415,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.12M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Among 14 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TE Connectivity had 56 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 4. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TEL in report on Thursday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of TEL in report on Monday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 2. As per Thursday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 3. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEL in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 25 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “TE Connectivity (TEL) to Boost Share Buyback Authorization by Additional $1.5B; Board Recommends Raising Quarterly Dividend 4.5% to $0.46, Starting April 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Building NAT further. – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “TE Connectivity Announces Pricing of $350 Million Floating Rate Senior Notes Offering – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Is Not For The Short Term – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/4/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Adobe, Barnes & Noble And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 3.58M shares. Moreover, Css Il has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,200 shares. Gator Capital Management Ltd Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 21,096 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 12,221 were accumulated by American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 7,193 are owned by Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Ameritas Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,198 shares. Clough Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 500,097 shares. Bbt Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 17,905 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 1.00M shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 4,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.54% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Butensky And Cohen Finance Security Inc has invested 1.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Homebuilding Stocks That Could Get Hammered Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on November 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Even If the Economy Doesnâ€™t Turn, Square Stock Still Has a Problem – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing, Lennar, Nvidia, Gold ETF: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 3 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.44 million for 5.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $14.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 250,000 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $202.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).