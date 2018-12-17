Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) had an increase of 68.3% in short interest. CE’s SI was 2.13M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 68.3% from 1.27M shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 2 days are for Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s short sellers to cover CE’s short positions. The SI to Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation’s float is 1.59%. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 752,316 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the shares of CE in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Monday, October 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $108 target.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 120.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. High Pointe Capital Limited Co owns 12,820 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,129 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Com invested in 4,124 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc invested in 4,713 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.15% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 32,055 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). American Gru Inc invested in 0% or 8,229 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 4,450 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 43,658 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Daiwa Securities Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11,347 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Company reported 0% stake.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1988 insider buys, and 1 sale for $27.44 million activity. 3 shares were bought by Kuipers Evelyn R, worth $187. Shares for $250 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust on Tuesday, October 2. The insider Seelbach Isabelle bought $63. $310 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers. RANKIN ALISON A had bought 370 shares worth $22,918 on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $24,696 were bought by BUTLER JOHN C JR. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $128 was made by Williams Margo J.V. on Friday, November 2.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 42,452 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.