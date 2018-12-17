Price Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 83.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc bought 7,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.59. About 1.37 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 15.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 21,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,026 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91 million, down from 135,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 97,678 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 61.86% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold HSIC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 153.30 million shares or 5.65% less from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel holds 60,368 shares. First Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). International Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Pacific Investment Mgmt Communications reported 3,585 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,438 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 137,200 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 290 shares. Bb&T has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 189,512 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 3,979 shares. Riverhead Lc reported 10,652 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 23,526 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Management Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,200 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Thompson invested in 16,665 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Price Capital Management Inc, which manages about $636.91M and $283.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co The (NYSE:PG) by 7,555 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 64,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why We Believe Henry Schein’s Upcoming Animal Health Spin-Off Will Unlock 30% To 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Patterson Companies’ (PDCO) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Henry Schein’s 20th Annual Holiday Cheer For Children Program Spreads Joy To Families Around The World – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.60 million activity. McKinley David sold $738,655 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Friday, November 30. $5.96M worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares were sold by BERGMAN STANLEY M.

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 5 report. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast given on Tuesday, December 6. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Tuesday, January 10. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, October 6. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 11 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lydall down 18% on Q3 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lydall, Inc. (LDL) CEO Dale Barnhart on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Lydall Performance Materials Launches Innovative Gas Phase Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lydall Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lydall Acquires Precision Filtration NYSE:LDL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $814.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 149,810 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 40,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Analysts await Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LDL’s profit will be $6.27 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Lydall, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.