Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 4,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.94M, down from 102,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 3.72M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.01M, up from 150,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.29. About 17.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M. $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. $4.45 million worth of stock was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 41,416 shares. Pinnacle Limited Co accumulated 21,547 shares. Hartford Fincl holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,040 shares. Trb Limited Partnership reported 20.33% stake. Mitchell Communication, a Kansas-based fund reported 58,101 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 7.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 502,278 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A owns 126,976 shares. Srb holds 19.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75 million shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 237,663 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 56,107 shares or 2.18% of the stock. United Fire Grp has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Agricole S A invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clinton Gp Inc invested in 53,503 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $984.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF) by 48,506 shares to 225,682 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,635 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: It’s Not All That Rosy – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Microsoft Stock Still Attractive After Briefly Regaining Market Cap Title? – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: CRUS, SMAR, NXPI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Could Dent Intelâ€™s Near-Monopoly on Data Center Chips – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: BA’s $383M Modification Contract, MSFT’s Army Contract – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Sell” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, September 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 24 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 23 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 16. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, October 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,791 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.6% or 25,687 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot accumulated 95,555 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,881 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,019 shares. Bristol John W invested in 931,427 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd has invested 2.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 88,153 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust Com accumulated 393 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,045 shares. Alta Cap Management Llc has invested 2.94% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mariner Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 47,767 shares. 74,099 are held by Cohen Steers Inc. North Star Inv Management Corp accumulated 1,470 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is TJX Companies Retail Royalty? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why TJX Companies Stock Lost 11% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “At the TJX Companies, Growth Speeds Up Just in Time for the Holidays – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy TJX Companies After Its Post-Earnings Dip – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why TJX Companies Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank initiated The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Monday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by SunTrust. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Friday, February 10 with “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy”.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $208.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matrls. (NYSE:MLM) by 2,690 shares to 14,650 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.