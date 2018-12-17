Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 6,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,792 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39M, up from 19,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.18. About 680,373 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 28.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 238,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 586,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.69M, down from 825,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 4.30M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. Pankau Ronald A. sold $35,530 worth of stock. The insider Holzrichter Julie sold 3,353 shares worth $626,039. Tobin Jack J sold 7,820 shares worth $1.37M. Tully Sean sold 13,500 shares worth $2.59M. Winkler Julie sold $1.14 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, November 16. 5,000 shares were sold by Carey Charles P, worth $959,220.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Underperform” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, July 14. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Monday, November 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 86,062 shares to 290,067 shares, valued at $62.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Franklin Resources Inc holds 2,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 16,323 shares. Stanley reported 13,215 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.1% or 166,748 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 107,100 shares. 308,620 are owned by First Advisors Lp. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,197 shares. Bb&T accumulated 4,546 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 72,700 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc invested in 45,420 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 478,355 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.08% or 63,211 shares in its portfolio.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Positive” rating given on Friday, February 10 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 16 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Friday, March 2. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 36,700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. At Retail Bank holds 19,895 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 86,241 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 36,037 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Com accumulated 0.98% or 40,370 shares. 5,607 were reported by Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company. Dudley And Shanley holds 0.89% or 42,186 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management reported 518,378 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il accumulated 0.21% or 53,936 shares. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,994 shares. Hl Svcs Lc holds 2.15% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati invested in 1.16% or 368,500 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 4,076 shares.