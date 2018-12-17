Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 9.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 26,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,171 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29M, down from 275,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 3.70M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 23.41% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 29/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) by 6.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 360,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5.63M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.18M, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Barrick Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 21.57 million shares traded or 14.77% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 13/05/2018 – GLENCORE, BARRICK HELD PRODUCTIVE TALKS ON KABANGA PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold adjusted 1st-qtr profit rises on higher gold prices; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q Avg Realized Gold Price $1,332 Per Ounce; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – COMPANY’S CONSOLIDATED 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK DOESN’T PLAN TO SELL MORE ASSETS TO CUT DEBT; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK SAYS IT SUSPENDED WORK ON PASCUA PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY; 28/03/2018 – Paige Ellis: BREAKING: Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk has died at age 90; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1,400 MLN- $1,600 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Passing of Founder and Chairman Emeritus Peter Munk; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR COPPER PRODUCTION

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $54.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 8,515 shares to 169,621 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 38,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $117.70M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. News Corporation had 19 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Monday, May 9. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NWSA in report on Monday, August 20 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by UBS. The stock of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 26. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of NWSA in report on Monday, July 27 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 4. The stock of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 9. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Among 24 analysts covering Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold Corp. had 98 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) on Sunday, October 1 with “Hold” rating. Mackie upgraded the shares of ABX in report on Monday, October 31 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 13 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $14 target in Tuesday, September 25 report. On Friday, April 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 29.

Analysts await Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ABX’s profit will be $140.81M for 28.44 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Barrick Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $974.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 813,800 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $74.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 224,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.