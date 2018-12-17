Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 16.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 14,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,593 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.89 million, up from 86,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 6.83 million shares traded or 33.81% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 1471.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 30,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,002 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 1.28 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10

Among 33 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Total System Services had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $78 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of TSS in report on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $92.0 target. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, April 13 report. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 4. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (Call) (NYSE:MA) by 14,200 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (Call) (NYSE:BX) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. As per Tuesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, September 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33.0 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3300 target in Tuesday, July 11 report. On Thursday, June 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 14.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $311,546 activity. Another trade for 3,390 shares valued at $99,929 was bought by TEAGUE AJ. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $673,375 was made by HACKETT JAMES T on Monday, November 5.