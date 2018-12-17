Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Federal Express (FDX) by 82.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 31,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,475 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56 million, down from 37,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Federal Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $183.65. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 163.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $835,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 809,121 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $182 target in Monday, December 14 report. Oppenheimer maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, May 16. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $28200 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 16. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 21 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Inc Ks accumulated 24,560 shares. Moreover, Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fil Limited reported 7,174 shares. Asset Strategies has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.22% or 1,117 shares in its portfolio. 3,187 were accumulated by Strategic Advisors Ltd Com. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 2.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 31,190 shares. Lumina Fund Limited Liability Co holds 4,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Washington State Bank holds 27,342 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability owns 17,742 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 6,577 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $575.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,025 shares to 87,925 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A also sold $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on December, 18 after the close. They expect $4.08 EPS, up 28.30% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.18 per share. FDX’s profit will be $1.08B for 11.25 P/E if the $4.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.46 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.92% EPS growth.

