Ascend Capital Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 823.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ascend Capital Llc bought 81,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,219 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.72M, up from 9,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ascend Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 247,486 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 16.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.51 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 600,468 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 124.70% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.70% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board

Among 14 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cabot had 30 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, May 9, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 2. Suntrust Robinson upgraded the shares of CBT in report on Tuesday, December 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Friday, January 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 818 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 209,382 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 109,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,343 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). The New York-based Gideon Capital has invested 0.16% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 872,809 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 206,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 26,797 shares. 9,454 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. Sir Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 221,851 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). State Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 3.36M shares.

Ascend Capital Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) by 8,301 shares to 105,998 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 118,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,394 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.98 million activity. Shares for $2.66 million were sold by Prevost Patrick M..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.77, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold REGI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.16 million shares or 6.83% more from 38.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 43,400 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 503,575 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Van Eck Assocs invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.09% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 800 shares. Towle has invested 4.15% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Northern invested in 0.01% or 804,346 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 11,615 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust stated it has 19 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 1,900 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 10,963 shares. Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 11,790 shares to 398,889 shares, valued at $25.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 275,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI).

Among 4 analysts covering Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Renewable Energy had 21 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Roth Capital maintained Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) rating on Thursday, September 28. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $17.0 target. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Piper Jaffray. PiperJaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9 target in Thursday, November 3 report. The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 27.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 145.45% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. REGI’s profit will be $7.46M for 30.01 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.26% negative EPS growth.

