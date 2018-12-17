Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 41,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,243 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.59 million, up from 279,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $191.81. About 1.11M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 37.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 25,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,978 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $936,000, down from 65,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 3,565 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 49.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. Shares for $360,520 were sold by Patton Cynthia M.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Wednesday, August 16. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $203.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 29 by Bernstein. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $193.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 183,844 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $47.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 11,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,969 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 11/19/2018: SNOA, GSK, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2018: XBIT, SGYP, NBIX, MRNS, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Investment Counsel Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 20,860 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 271,038 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. 1,245 were reported by Gemmer Asset Lc. Ironwood Ltd Llc stated it has 150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Merian Global (Uk) reported 44,679 shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc holds 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 988 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 2.51% or 102,391 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 179,004 shares. Smith Salley & Associate reported 0.62% stake. Fulton Bankshares Na has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Agf Invs holds 123,087 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 2,327 are held by Ifrah Incorporated. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $374.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 32,156 shares to 101,936 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 17,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH).

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “How Transcat (TRNS) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Zacks.com” on June 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Transcat Expands Calibration Capabilities with Acquisition of NBS Calibrations, Inc. – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season Showing Strong Revenue Momentum – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Photronics (PLAB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transcat Relocates to State-of-the-Art Calibration Laboratory in Los Angeles, California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 09, 2015.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $68,762 activity. 300 shares were bought by TSCHIDERER MICHAEL, worth $6,039 on Thursday, November 15. The insider SMITH JOHN T sold $40,562.

Among 2 analysts covering Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Transcat had 2 analyst reports since February 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Singular Research maintained the shares of TRNS in report on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital initiated the shares of TRNS in report on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating.