Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 9.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 7,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,399 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75M, up from 78,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 1.63 million shares traded or 53.83% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has declined 4.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO APPLY BOTH UK AND DUTCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODES; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D sold 14,255 shares worth $1.94M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 126,426 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 54,239 shares. First Manhattan reported 546,578 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Intl Investors has 3.86 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 6,917 shares. 28,467 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Cwm Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Meyer Handelman Communications reported 1.14% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 132,978 shares. Honeywell, a New Jersey-based fund reported 177,800 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc has 62,589 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating. Liberum Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 1 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 23 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, August 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 23. Bank of America maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Citigroup. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 24 report.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Rockwell Collins Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Dead Money During Spin-Off Process – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United Technologies, Walmart, Invitae, Emergent Biosolutions, US Physical Therapy, and Amdocs â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 18.71 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $369.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 10,593 shares to 35,225 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 4,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,477 shares to 177,751 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 16,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,222 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Among 12 analysts covering Unilever (NYSE:UL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Unilever had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 27 by Liberum Capital. ABN Amro downgraded the shares of UL in report on Monday, April 3 to “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 12 to “Neutral”. As per Monday, February 27, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 12. As per Wednesday, December 7, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Monday, January 23, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 24 report. As per Friday, March 17, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 22 by Bernstein.

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Unilever (UL) is Said to Edge Out Nestle for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) India Unit, Said to Offer About $3B for 70% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaxo to divest Horlicks and other consumer healthcare brands to Unilever £3.1B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Zacks.com published: “UL vs. CLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Buy the Headlines or Clorox Stock at All Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: Are Their Products More Valuable Than Their Stock? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.