Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 43.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 429,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 554,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.24M, down from 983,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 84,510 shares traded. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has declined 37.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8695.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 26,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,090 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $621,000, up from 308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 292,542 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has risen 106.26% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video)

Among 11 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 35 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 13 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was initiated by Brean Capital with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Citigroup. JMP Securities maintained the shares of VNDA in report on Friday, August 26 with “Market Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, June 26. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. Oppenheimer maintained Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Friday, September 21 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, September 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold VNDA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 51.01 million shares or 7.09% more from 47.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 36,400 are held by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Cadence Capital Mngmt has 175,253 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 8.85 million shares. 792 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 200 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 24,786 shares. Ls Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,750 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 53,292 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 441,816 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.77 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,489 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 32,946 shares. 16,940 are owned by Oppenheimer And Incorporated. 37,029 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov Credi (GVI) by 301,324 shares to 607,741 shares, valued at $65.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor A D R (NYSE:TSM) by 8,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,693 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Among 14 analysts covering Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Luxoft Holding had 48 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) on Monday, December 19 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by UBS. As per Wednesday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28. As per Friday, February 19, the company rating was initiated by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 9 report. The stock of Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) earned “Buy” rating by VTB Capital on Friday, November 16. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Credit Suisse.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $102.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 270,423 shares to 611,651 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 32.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LXFT’s profit will be $15.11 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Luxoft Holding, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.