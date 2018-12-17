Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 15.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.50M, down from 78,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 4.54 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 21.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 3,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.94M, down from 15,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $11.01 during the last trading session, reaching $480.8. About 555,172 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, October 2 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight”. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 8. Wedbush initiated U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Friday, October 7. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $46 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Sandler O’Neill.

More news for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) CEO Andy Cecere Presents at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Is Citigroup Stock Too Cheap To Ignore? – Nasdaq” and published on November 20, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 11.38 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 von Gillern Jeffry H. sold $889,581 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 17,508 shares. 183,374 shares were sold by CECERE ANDREW, worth $9.71M. DOLAN TERRANCE R also sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 18. The insider OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookstone Cap invested 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sns Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 64,928 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.01% or 723,009 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.29% or 2.18M shares. Prentiss Smith & Comm, Vermont-based fund reported 158,203 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 20,936 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 201,208 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 77,912 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Verity And Verity Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Marco Investment Management Lc accumulated 10,791 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hikari Power has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Markston Ltd Com reported 0.91% stake.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07M for 48.66 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $230.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,401 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 31,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equit (DXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jag Lc invested in 32,438 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 17,354 shares. Sei Co invested in 54,772 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt Inc holds 560 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Korea Invest has 0.46% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 173,195 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 416,645 shares. Leavell Inv Management invested in 650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 33,868 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Massachusetts-based Tekla Mgmt Lc has invested 0.51% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Triangle Secs Wealth Management has 614 shares. Weik Mngmt reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 200 shares. Synovus Finance Corp owns 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,546 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr invested in 0.1% or 39,860 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $59.70 million activity. Johnson Amal M sold $500,000 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, October 23. Shares for $196,000 were sold by RUBASH MARK J on Friday, August 31. Samath Jamie also sold $451,170 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. SMITH LONNIE M sold 245 shares worth $127,690. $10.49M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Rosa David J.. Brogna Salvatore had sold 2,652 shares worth $1.48M.

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 1 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $430 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 5 by Leerink Swann. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $674 target in Thursday, June 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $1000.0 target.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Now – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Is a Smart Pick – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2018.