Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 70 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 60 sold and trimmed equity positions in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 20.07 million shares, up from 19.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Comtech Telecommunications Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 50 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 50,995 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has risen 16.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 20/03/2018 – Comtech CYBRScore™ Partners with Southern New Hampshire University to Deliver Hands-On Cyber Security Education Solution; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space Symposium; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 22/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS GETS ORDER FROM SATELLITE OPERATOR

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company has market cap of $607.21 million. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. It has a 17.6 P/E ratio. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location technology, such as Trusted Location, a software scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables clients to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare.

Huber Capital Management Llc holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. for 1.95 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 112,134 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 2.53% invested in the company for 99,990 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.53% in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 168,306 shares.