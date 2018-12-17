Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 88.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 3.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.86 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $174.34M, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 703,760 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 68.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 11.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,342 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46 million, down from 17,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.73. About 24.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’

Since June 27, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.25 million activity. $334,000 worth of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) was bought by QUARTIERI MICHAEL. 175,000 shares valued at $5.55M were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $248,550 was made by MCDONALD GABRIELLE K on Wednesday, June 27. $332,400 worth of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were bought by COTTLE BARRY L.

Fine Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $1.72B and $790.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 1.48 million shares to 9.61M shares, valued at $102.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 721,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold SGMS shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.69 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings.