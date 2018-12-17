Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 50.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 70,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 211,259 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.28 million, up from 140,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 8.00M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 41.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,550 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $464,000, down from 4,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 454,307 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 8. Oppenheimer downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, July 20 to “Perform” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 20. On Wednesday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 25. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Weight” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, January 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 29,025 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Com holds 101,633 shares. Laurion Capital LP has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). John G Ullman has 4,628 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd owns 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.07M shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,672 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 4.14 million shares. Bennicas & Associate holds 1.05% or 22,747 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc reported 397,228 shares. Granite Investment Partners Lc holds 0.21% or 68,899 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 378,378 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 11,744 shares.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $342.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 5,030 shares to 71,495 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,410 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Donates $250000 to Support Communities Impacted by California Wildfires – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Nvidia, Verizon and Facebook – Investorplace.com” published on November 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Verizon Stock Can Fall – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Big of a Threat Are Cable Companies to Wireless Carriers? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “First Eagle Fund of America 3rd Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” on December 05, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “First Eagle Comments on Martin Marietta Materials – GuruFocus.com” published on December 05, 2018, Pehub.com published: “Online wine retailer Wine.com racks up $32.5 mlm – PE Hub” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, October 19 with “Neutral”. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 16 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256.0 target in Tuesday, February 13 report. Bank of America maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $247 target. SunTrust maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by Cleveland on Friday, March 31. Citigroup maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Monday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $250 target. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 3.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MLM’s profit will be $113.51 million for 24.41 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.49% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson, which manages about $175.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,981 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.