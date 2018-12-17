Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23M, up from 37,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 1.17M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 19,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 106,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.54 million, down from 125,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.32. About 9.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $57.64 million activity. Reedy Thomas W JR had sold 98,858 shares worth $7.32M on Monday, July 2. 50,904 shares valued at $3.85 million were sold by Wood William C Jr. on Wednesday, June 27. 8,556 shares valued at $645,477 were sold by Shamim Mohammad on Wednesday, June 27. Lyski James also sold $281,957 worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Tuesday, June 26. Another trade for 315,325 shares valued at $23.81M was made by FOLLIARD THOMAS J on Tuesday, June 26. Shares for $451,763 were sold by Wilson Charles Joseph.

Among 18 analysts covering Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carmax Inc had 73 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of KMX in report on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, December 15. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Research. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 4. As per Wednesday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Hold” on Monday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 22 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.09% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Howland Capital Ltd Liability Com has 304,283 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 215,302 shares. Strs Ohio reported 6,085 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 6,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 15,830 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group owns 17.85M shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca holds 2.17% or 104,314 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 12,312 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 378,860 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bain Cap Equity Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 296,293 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Selz Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 15,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.13% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutler Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 5,021 are owned by Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited. Cap Investment Ltd Llc has 0.66% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd accumulated 0% or 4,300 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 3,472 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,487 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 3.45% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. Markston Interest Ltd holds 0.73% or 95,403 shares in its portfolio. 21 were reported by Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Company. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.94% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd reported 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Black Creek Investment Mngmt has 1.34% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 2.4% or 181,809 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boston Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 18.11 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

