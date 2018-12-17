F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 69.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 62,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06M, up from 90,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 5.65 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 1,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,112 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.43 million, down from 60,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $226.74. About 453,119 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 237,092 shares. California-based Advisor Prns Ltd has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Svcs stated it has 4,699 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 8,220 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 0.45% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horizon stated it has 5,648 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 113,000 shares. Moreover, B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has 1.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,751 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 1.75% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 41,294 shares. Caprock holds 4,795 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management invested in 27,158 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Management Lc owns 32,521 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability invested in 1,010 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 58 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28M worth of stock. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. 5,887 shares were sold by Borzi James W, worth $1.49M. The insider Bodner Charles R sold $511,328. 13,498 shares were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A, worth $3.18 million on Wednesday, November 14. 4,530 shares valued at $1.07 million were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Thursday, February 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $146 target. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 11. Jefferies maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, June 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 10 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 4 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.76M for 21.31 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Becton Dickinson (BDX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.7% to $0.77; 1.3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Expands Integrated Medication Management to Help Tackle Hospital Drug Diversion – PRNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Announces Completion Of Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $516.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 16,535 shares to 54,805 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C Capital.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Axiom Capital given on Tuesday, February 16. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12. As per Thursday, July 23, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 18.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – FDN, CRM, TWTR, EBAY – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Adobe – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay polishes plans for online second-hand luxury watch market – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eBay Launches 12 Days of Incredible Savings with the ‘December Dozen’ – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. $1.04M worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M on Tuesday, November 20. 10,516 shares were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth, worth $354,179 on Monday, July 23. Shares for $99,473 were sold by Doerger Brian J.. Park Joo Man sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528.