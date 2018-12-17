Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 5.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.16 million, down from 64,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 1.31 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.23 million, down from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $141.22. About 12.52M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Speaks on Impact of Data Crisis: Highlights; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO to meet with European Parliament to talk privacy — company; 11/04/2018 – Wednesday’s hearing stood in contrast to a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday, which frequently devolved into questions of basic Facebook functionality and business model; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.52 million for 28.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Pare Massive Losses on Fed Report – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Canada, 800 Jobs in Focus – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: Calendar of financial publications and events for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gold inches higher as dollar dips amid risk aversion – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, February 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $87 target. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $111.0 target. Bernstein maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 5 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 29 by Citigroup. On Monday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Wedbush.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. 6,216 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $901,811. 10,946 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $1.58 million. Another trade for 2,372 shares valued at $314,670 was sold by Bonarti Michael A. Siegmund Jan had sold 8,323 shares worth $1.20M. Shares for $482,851 were sold by Albinson Brock on Friday, August 31. Shares for $166,189 were sold by McGuire Don on Thursday, September 6.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $437.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,940 shares to 28,973 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chatham Gp stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cap Fund holds 0.04% or 43,774 shares. 750 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 22,895 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 9,030 shares. Orca Invest Lc accumulated 4,071 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corporation has 2.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 1.97% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 46,219 shares. 1,510 are owned by Anchor Cap Advsr Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Markel accumulated 530,700 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,169 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co owns 3,039 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,695 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 9. GBH Insights maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Monday, October 2 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Will Crush The Skeptics In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Risky Trade With High Rewards – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPY, AMZN, FB, GOOG: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 100,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $52.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 22,288 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Management L P. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,380 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.33% or 396,145 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,971 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc has 1.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Uss Inv Management Limited has invested 2.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 1.11% or 172.43 million shares. Contravisory Mngmt has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker invested in 0.05% or 3,339 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles Capital has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 65,977 shares. Moreover, Mengis Cap Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 9,107 are owned by Btim Corporation. Grimes And stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 76 sales for $1.83 billion activity. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400. Zuckerberg Mark sold $87.97 million worth of stock. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $126,638 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, September 5. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $10.77 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.66M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $671,777.