Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 25.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,981 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 26,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 5.62M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 108.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 560,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.73 million, up from 516,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Nvidia, Verizon and Facebook – Investorplace.com” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Donates $250000 to Support Communities Impacted by California Wildfires – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 5G Technology Is Worth Tens Of Billions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by MoffettNathanson. Robert W. Baird maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, November 20 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, April 7. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 18. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.81 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $167.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE) by 16,353 shares to 84,694 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Ca Amt (CMF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ci Global accumulated 8.09 million shares. Hengehold Capital Limited stated it has 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bokf Na invested in 378,378 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Snow Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 21,296 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Clenar Muke Llc reported 432 shares stake. Wills Financial Gp holds 2.79% or 79,045 shares. 9.44 million were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 927,694 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 119,807 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Cap Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ci owns 226,685 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander S A by 10.29 million shares to 17.04 million shares, valued at $134.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 141,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,164 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 52,944 were reported by Roanoke Asset New York. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 0.76% or 480,714 shares. Old Republic Interest stated it has 2.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Asset Management owns 53,517 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Creative Planning reported 484,308 shares. Salient Trust Com Lta holds 534,036 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp, Arizona-based fund reported 200 shares. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 100,696 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne holds 20,800 shares. 10,378 were reported by Cambridge Advsr. Mcmillion Cap accumulated 0.68% or 27,732 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. $3.74 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MARK LARRY M on Friday, November 9. DINKINS JAMES L had sold 8,754 shares worth $411,000. MANN JENNIFER K had sold 15,100 shares worth $761,040. Perez Beatriz R sold 10,000 shares worth $479,800. The insider RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20M. 56,000 shares were sold by MURPHY JOHN, worth $2.60M on Wednesday, July 25.