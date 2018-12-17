Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 87.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 10,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 22,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $809,000, up from 12,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 13.50 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 4,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,096 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.20 million, up from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 4.42M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 24. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 26. As per Thursday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J had sold 7,636 shares worth $282,799.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.74 million were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Grand Jean Cap stated it has 352,933 shares. Exchange Capital, a Michigan-based fund reported 119,871 shares. 6,235 were reported by Segment Wealth Lc. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.5% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10.89M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4.84M shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 61,197 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 31,185 shares. Madison Investment Holdings reported 340,526 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com stated it has 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,998 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Lc holds 0.88% or 189,344 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management stated it has 7.72M shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 84,623 shares. Wealthtrust reported 302 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Refng Lp (Put) (NYSE:CVRR) by 89,900 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 70,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,900 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEL).

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 14 by Citigroup. UBS maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, July 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $160 target. UBS maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, November 11 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Thursday, August 31. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $180.0 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Thursday, November 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. On Tuesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, June 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $130 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qci Asset Management reported 111,401 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,108 shares. Moreover, First Natl Trust has 0.85% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1,061 shares. 10,142 are held by Provise Mgmt Group Lc. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc, California-based fund reported 7,553 shares. 5,396 are owned by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc. Boys Arnold & invested in 21,992 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Exane Derivatives accumulated 3,944 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Com has 0.96% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,162 were reported by Alethea Limited Co. Riverhead Capital Management reported 53,483 shares. Pure Finance Inc invested in 1,558 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. 15,136 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $2.67M were sold by DeBiase Francesca A.. 201,123 shares were sold by Easterbrook Stephen, worth $35.32 million. Another trade for 4,782 shares valued at $849,666 was made by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25.

