EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 3 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Wednesday, August 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8. See EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

29/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $16 New Target: $18 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0% or 3,836 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 4,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 3,978 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 5,007 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 27,632 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 14,450 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management holds 123,130 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). West Coast Financial holds 68,782 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Federated Inc Pa holds 83,926 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership owns 21,245 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 14,100 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 798 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1963 insider buys, and 1 sale for $27.13 million activity. Another trade for 699 shares valued at $43,036 was made by RANKIN CORBIN on Friday, September 28. On Wednesday, October 31 Rankin Margaret Pollard bought $310 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 5 shares. 1 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $65 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach. The insider Rankin Mary M bought 6 shares worth $389. Shares for $23,091 were bought by RANKIN ROGER F on Monday, October 1. Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin bought 1,469 shares worth $90,057. $8,415 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 17,505 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

The Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s Chairman Alfred Rankin bought – 147 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, based on the avg. market share price of $63.2 a share . The shares package had a value of around $9,296 US Dollars . Alfred is trying to silently increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last month. He purchased another 15,988 shares worth $1.02 million USD. The public report was revealed on December 17, 2018 with the SEC and is now free at your disposal here. The huge investment is sure to get speculators talking about the company. Alfred Rankin now owns 477,003 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 423,476 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500.