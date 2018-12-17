Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 95.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 382,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.87M, down from 399,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $170.74. About 2.05M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Utd Health Group (UNH) by 8.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.94 million, down from 40,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Utd Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $258.7. About 3.14M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 20.09 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hemenway Tru Com Lc has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,400 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.41% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.28 million shares. 361,569 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,830 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3,078 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 785 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 1.80M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 2,096 are held by Citizens And Northern Corp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 7,631 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 0.53% or 77,313 shares. 381,133 are owned by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Moreover, Van Strum Towne has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 85 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Ltd. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 12,344 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,594 shares stake.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $5.27M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 12. The insider Nelson Steven H sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16 million. WILENSKY GAIL R sold $1.65 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, November 28. Shine Kenneth Irwin also sold $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. Shares for $1.32M were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $310 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 8 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley initiated the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Argus Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Vetr upgraded UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, September 2. Vetr has “Strong-Buy” rating and $128.77 target. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 23 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 9. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Friday, October 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, May 12 with “Buy”. TH Capital downgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, July 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 20. Bernstein maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, July 14 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 23.20 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $712.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 11,350 shares to 93,099 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,875 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).