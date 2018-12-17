Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 7,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,527 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.10M, up from 306,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 9.12 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 16.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 329,733 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.99M, up from 283,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 87,405 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 18.06% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights G1 THERAPEUTICS, Schlumberger, Adient, Camping World, Nutanix, and CNH Industrial NV â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Is A Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/19/18) – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Tuesday, August 16 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 25. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. Societe Generale downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $86 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 18 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 3. As per Monday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 24 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 2,757 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartline Invest Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0.05% or 198,299 shares. Canal Insurance holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 100,000 shares. Whitnell And has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 16,358 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Buckhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,580 shares. Paragon Management Ltd has 3,516 shares. 9,850 are owned by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Money Management Ltd Com owns 5,942 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,904 shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fernwood Limited Co reported 0.13% stake.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 1,980 shares to 233,718 shares, valued at $39.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,239 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 45.18 million shares or 2.12% more from 44.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc owns 13,050 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 7,410 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 988,341 shares. Td Asset Management reported 26,141 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 219,235 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Raymond James Ser Advisors has 4,725 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 2,000 shares stake. 12,300 are owned by Nomura Hldgs Incorporated. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 472,349 shares. Schroder Management Grp reported 6,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 22,022 shares. Wexford Cap Lp stated it has 134,021 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Illinois-based Advisory Inc has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Among 21 analysts covering Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nextera Energy Partners had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 31 with “Hold”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, October 19. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, July 5 to “Market Perform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) rating on Monday, August 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $38 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 31. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 17 by UBS. Howard Weil maintained NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NEP in report on Monday, October 5 with “Hold” rating.