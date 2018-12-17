Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,222 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.62 million, up from 95,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 8.27 million shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 63.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 11,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,506 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88M, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 7.24 million shares traded or 20.11% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Decatur Management has 2.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 855,392 shares. Principal Financial accumulated 1.93M shares. Mathes reported 30,430 shares. Hollencrest Management has invested 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 340,895 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Patten Grp accumulated 110 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.42% stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.73% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 74,585 shares. Arrow holds 33,024 shares. Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 5,910 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 48,547 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $754.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 5,438 shares to 166,435 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 12,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,203 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 18, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 190 sales for $187.07 million activity. 2,204 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $313,629 were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 2,160 shares valued at $315,425 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Thursday, October 18. 647 shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G., worth $94,733. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $780,059 was sold by Weaver Amy E. Tallapragada Srinivas also sold $61,674 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 137,769 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $21.91 million were sold by Dayon Alexandre.

