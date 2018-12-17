Weik Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 300.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc bought 9,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08M, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.03. About 8.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 21/03/2018 – Don Martin: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source | National Newswatch; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WOULD NOT ‘PROACTIVELY’ COOPERATE WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXTREME VETTING OF IMMIGRANTS; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS ‘FOLLOWING UP’ WITH FACEBOOK ON OVERSIGHT OF APP DEVELOPERS, THIRD PARTIES THAT UTILISE THEIR PLATFORM; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 16.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.98 million, down from 298,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 1.47M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 29.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “At Facebook, Scandals and Slowing Growth Made for a Rocky 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: Facebook hired Republican strategy firm – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), JCPenney (NYSE:JCP) And More – Benzinga” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: No Better Time To ‘Like’ It Than Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $208.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Reg Adr (NSRGY) by 4,651 shares to 84,459 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,556 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, October 1. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 3 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Edward Jones on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bouchey Gru holds 1,499 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 133,059 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.07 million shares. Granite Point Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Umb Bancorp N A Mo stated it has 133,766 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.6% or 29,845 shares. 351,692 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ar Asset stated it has 17,015 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 13,111 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bristol John W & Ny reported 2.08% stake. Moreover, Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,275 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 10,565 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 76 sales for $1.83 billion activity. $1.72M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin sold $161,858 worth of stock or 750 shares. $300,102 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, November 6. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75M. 37,982 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $7.74M on Tuesday, July 10.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 680.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What To Do When A Stock You Own Is Halted – Benzinga” on November 17, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Does Mallinckrodt Have A Charitable Issue? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Should I Do With My General Electric Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Should I Do With My AT&T Shares? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $48,291 activity. $34,409 worth of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) was sold by ROLAND DAVID L.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 95,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold DO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 140.36 million shares or 2.89% less from 144.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Stratos Wealth reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 15,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Corecommodity Limited Liability Co holds 51,133 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 131 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Company owns 29,480 shares. 5.78M are held by Vanguard Gru. Wells Fargo & Mn has 1.71 million shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1.22 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 228,900 shares. 2.54 million are held by Prudential Public Limited. Hikari Pwr Ltd invested in 0.07% or 35,200 shares. Caxton Associates Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).