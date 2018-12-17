Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 12.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 9,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,023 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31M, down from 72,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 3.42M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 137.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,610 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $995,000, up from 6,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 5.16M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $13.05 million activity. The insider Sznewajs John G sold 96,869 shares worth $3.77 million.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 29.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.44 per share. MAS’s profit will be $174.14 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (FLOT) by 27,142 shares to 127,098 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 15,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,861 shares, and has risen its stake in The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold MAS shares while 183 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 262.79 million shares or 2.11% less from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Missouri-based Fincl Services has invested 0.22% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 885 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 533,572 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 782,985 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 3,534 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 89,138 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 10,396 shares in its portfolio. 8,848 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Finance Corporation Pa. Welch And Forbes Ltd invested in 0.05% or 54,282 shares. 500 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Tarbox Family Office reported 237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 320,268 shares.

More important recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy on US-China Pact, Say Analysts – Schaeffers Research” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Masco, Ralph Lauren and Microchip Technology – Investorplace.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival: Choppy Waters Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wolfe Research preview Carnival ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation: 15% Upside And A 3.2% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity.