Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 9,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,001 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.59 million, down from 179,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in W R Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 87,382 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 9.72% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 23.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,833 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.10M, down from 77,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 2.27M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Among 11 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. W.R. Berkley had 27 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) on Tuesday, July 28 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Compass Point maintained the shares of WRB in report on Tuesday, July 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, November 15. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, December 4 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

More news for W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Do Hedge Funds Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)? – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “W.R. Berkley Corporation: This 5.70% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 02, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WRB’s profit will be $102.59M for 22.11 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.66% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) by 293,933 shares to 539,300 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Network Inc by 18,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in November – The Motley Fool” on November 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Ma Bell Keeps Plugging Away – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 31.41 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $433.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 95,603 shares to 240,438 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 37,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 15 the stock rating was initiated by Loop Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, August 14. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, February 1. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $194.0 target. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MA in report on Thursday, January 4 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 7 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 27.