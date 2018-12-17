Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 796,593 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 53.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd bought 15,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,891 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46M, up from 29,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 213,015 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 13.33% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 41.32% or $1.38 from last year’s $3.34 per share. URI’s profit will be $382.82M for 5.58 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 18,576 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,300 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Co has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rbf Cap Ltd invested in 5,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 134,463 shares. Carroll Finance Associate Inc reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Greenwood Cap Associates Lc has 3,645 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 2,881 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.9% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 42,050 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 2,357 shares. M&T Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 7,056 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 13,155 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Among 24 analysts covering United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. United Rentals Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 20. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, June 26. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $196 target in Friday, January 26 report. Bank of America maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Thursday, October 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $165 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 19. As per Thursday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 12/11: (HAIN) (PVTL) (URI) Higher; (PLAY) (MRNS) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Trade Desk, United Rentals, ServiceMaster Global, Talend SA, Viking Therapeutics, and SEACOR â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Unum Group, Emerson Electric and American Electric Power – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Westport Asset Management Inc, which manages about $301.70M and $141.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 15,000 shares to 112,285 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold AGIO shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.38 million shares or 0.04% more from 52.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 20,832 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The California-based Capital Int Ca has invested 0.31% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Sectoral Asset Management Inc owns 0.46% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 56,207 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 66,936 shares. Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 10,237 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 8,663 were reported by Art Advsrs Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 101,400 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.04% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,412 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 714,253 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,430 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agios Pharma Notches Another FDA Approval Under Its Belt For Rare Cancer Treatment – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agios Announces Updated Data from Phase 1 Study of Ivosidenib or Enasidenib in Combination with Standard Induction and Consolidation Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed AML Patients With an IDH Mutation – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FDA Grants Approval of TIBSOVO®, the First Oral, Targeted Therapy for Adult Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and an IDH1 Mutation – GlobeNewswire” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agios Pharma and Celgene terminate partnership developing AG-881 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Agios (AGIO) Stock is Up More Than 50% in a Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 19, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $3.83 million activity. The insider Alenson Carman sold $23,104. $173,389 worth of stock was sold by Hoerter Steven L. on Wednesday, July 25. Biller Scott sold $249,215 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. MARAGANORE JOHN sold $2.00 million worth of stock.