Among 10 analysts covering GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GVC Holdings Plc had 30 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. The stock of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 13. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1370 target in Tuesday, August 21 report. The stock of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Peel Hunt. See GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

19/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1250.00 New Target: GBX 1200.00 Reiteration

02/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1185.00 New Target: GBX 1180.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1195.00 New Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1250.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Upgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1135.00 New Target: GBX 1285.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 11.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 27,746 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 224,261 shares with $9.90 million value, down from 252,007 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $185.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 5.45M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.99 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It has a 31.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

The stock decreased 4.92% or GBX 35.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 686. About 3.60M shares traded. GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MGM GVC Interactive Announces Sportradar as an Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Bye, Bye Bookie – MGM Resorts International – Seeking Alpha”, Fool.Co.Uk published: “A cheap FTSE 100 dividend growth stock I’d buy and hold for the next decade – Motley Fool UK” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) was released by: Theguardian.com and their article: “Ocado set to join FTSE 100 elite in quarterly stock market reshuffle – The Guardian” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16B for 14.68 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.