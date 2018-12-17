Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 43.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,884 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $687,000, down from 6,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 324,180 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 106.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 52,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 49,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 4.21 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 21/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meetings; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 32.86% or $0.70 from last year’s $2.13 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $152.26 million for 14.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.43% EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,450 shares to 15,025 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Express Scripts Holding Compan (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $19.12 million activity. GAGNIER HUGH K sold $1.42M worth of stock. $924,925 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was sold by KAPUT JIM L. Heel Joachim had sold 2,480 shares worth $452,300 on Thursday, November 8. The insider Cho Michael sold $254,849. LUDWICK ANDREW K had sold 34,000 shares worth $6.05M on Wednesday, November 14. The insider SMITH MICHAEL A sold 633 shares worth $104,344.

