Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Abb Ltd (ABB) stake by 22.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 67,753 shares as Abb Ltd (ABB)’s stock declined 18.75%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 370,150 shares with $8.75 million value, up from 302,397 last quarter. Abb Ltd now has $41.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 4.80 million shares traded or 99.05% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 26.62% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US

The Senior Vice President of Civista Bancshares Inc, Charles Parcher, has just purchased – 500 shares of the corporation he’s managing and supervising – coming to an aggregate transaction of $8,835 U.S. Dollars (this based on share price of $17.7). At the moment, Charles Parcher holds 4,948 shares or roughly 0.03% of the company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding). A filing documented published 17/12/2018 with the Security Exchange Commission, disclosed here, shows additional information about the investment.

Analysts await Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CIVB’s profit will be $6.31M for 10.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Civista Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $273.22 million. The company??s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 68,922 shares traded or 62.03% up from the average. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 15.48% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) stake by 1,424 shares to 8,876 valued at $7.66 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) stake by 123,772 shares and now owns 584,436 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering ABB (NYSE:ABB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ABB had 3 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3 to “Underweight”. The stock of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Jefferies. Citigroup upgraded ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) on Tuesday, September 4 to “Buy” rating.