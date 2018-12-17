CENTAMIN PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had an increase of 105.03% in short interest. CELTF’s SI was 179,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 105.03% from 87,500 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 38 days are for CENTAMIN PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:CELTF)’s short sellers to cover CELTF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 2,500 shares traded. Centamin Plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Centamin Plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centamin’s Cash Cost Efficiencies Story Intact – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Centamin – Get Out While The Going Is Good – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In The Sudanese Gold Rush With Orca Gold – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Centamin Plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SEMAFO Set To Finish Construction Of A Very Profitable Gold Mine In Burkina Faso – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2017.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm explores for gold ore deposits. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.

It closed at $2.34 lastly. It is down 43.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. The company has market cap of $240.41 million. The Company’s product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of refractory infantile spasms; and CPP-109, a vigabatrin tablet.

Donald Denkhaus who right now serves as the director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc a few days ago obtained 60,000 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company. The new insider trade has $148,800 U.S Dollars total value, at the average stock price of $2.5. Donald Denkhaus now indirectly owns 0 shares. He also directly owns 200000 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.19%.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $7.17’s average target is 206.41% above currents $2.34 stock price. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by PiperJaffray.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Catalyst Pharma’s Firdapse for LEMS – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalyst Pharma +3.4% as director buys 20,000 shares – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Catalyst (CPRX) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Sabre, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy Group, Luminex, Parker Drilling, and Apollo Endosurgery â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.