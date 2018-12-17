Sentiment for Marinemax Inc (HZO)

Marinemax Inc (HZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.33, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 69 funds increased and opened new positions, while 44 trimmed and sold stock positions in Marinemax Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.83 million shares, up from 21.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Marinemax Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 27 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $506.09 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HZO’s profit will be $3.82M for 33.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.89% negative EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 1.85% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. for 710,651 shares. Coe Capital Management Llc owns 49,270 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Impala Asset Management Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 86,713 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1988 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $27.44 million activity. 12 shares valued at $748 were bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Thursday, September 6. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust had bought 1 shares worth $64 on Thursday, October 4. RANKIN BRUCE T bought 727 shares worth $47,248. Rankin Lauran also bought $999 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, November 14. 24 shares valued at $1,557 were bought by SEELBACH SCOTT W on Tuesday, November 27. 227 shares were bought by RANKIN THOMAS T, worth $14,751. Rankin Elisabeth M had bought 2 shares worth $126 on Wednesday, September 26.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 42,452 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

