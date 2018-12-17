White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 22.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 17,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 60,687 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29M, down from 78,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 537,164 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 136.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 13.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 87,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 544,633 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.57 million, down from 632,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 734,528 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Crocs had 33 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, May 9. B. Riley & Co maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on Thursday, October 1 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 8 report. Pivotal Research upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 27, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, November 9. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CROX in report on Tuesday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Hold” rating by C.L. King on Monday, November 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 10 by Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CROX shares while 65 reduced holdings.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. Hart Daniel P had sold 20,831 shares worth $416,620 on Tuesday, August 21.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $281.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 11,430 shares to 13,017 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $17.04 million activity. Serianni Charles F sold $665,000 worth of stock. SLAGER DONALD W had sold 225,734 shares worth $16.48M on Friday, August 10.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92M for 24.00 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

