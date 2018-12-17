White Pine Capital Increased By $494,340 Its Ehealth (EHTH) Holding; Carbon Black (CBLK) Shorts Down By 20.1%

White Pine Capital Llc increased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 30.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 17,655 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 36.10%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 76,135 shares with $2.15M value, up from 58,480 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $689.71M valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 76,134 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 86.51% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) had a decrease of 20.1% in short interest. CBLK’s SI was 3.08M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 20.1% from 3.86M shares previously. With 609,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s short sellers to cover CBLK’s short positions. The SI to Carbon Black Inc’s float is 7.51%. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 623,594 shares traded. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $934.54 million. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold EHTH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.01 million shares or 3.97% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.51M shares. Parkside Retail Bank & accumulated 17 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Hcsf Limited Liability Company reported 1.54% stake. 18,729 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 0% or 1,593 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Point72 Asset Management LP owns 205,426 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis owns 39,000 shares. Eam Lc owns 137,084 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

