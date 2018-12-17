Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,154 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.32M, up from 28,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $201.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 31.04% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 46.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 248,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 286,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.46M, down from 534,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 2.17M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. 5,585 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $1.16 million were sold by MOULTON PAUL G. LAZARUS FRANZ E had sold 23,000 shares worth $5.22 million on Thursday, October 25. GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of stock or 4,163 shares. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $699,420 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, September 4. The insider LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976. Murphy James P. also sold $3.29 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, June 26. The company was initiated on Monday, November 9 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, October 1 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Com reported 39,986 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Company accumulated 0.17% or 19,801 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Com invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Lc has 9.87% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 250,000 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.08% stake. 1,500 were reported by Endurance Wealth Management. Logan Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,885 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,397 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Argent Trust owns 12,913 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,267 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) by 46,459 shares to 118,518 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 159,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $127.5 target in Thursday, March 15 report. On Monday, October 12 the stock rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Friday, October 28 to “Underperform”. Mizuho maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, May 31 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by Bernstein. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Monday, June 11. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.04M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.