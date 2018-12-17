Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased Standex Intl Cp (SXI) stake by 4.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 3,900 shares as Standex Intl Cp (SXI)’s stock declined 34.36%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 84,229 shares with $8.76M value, down from 88,129 last quarter. Standex Intl Cp now has $886.79M valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 27,596 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 29.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00

Act Ii Management Lp increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 450% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp acquired 90,000 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 110,000 shares with $3.30 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 541,725 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,250 shares to 11,870 valued at $14.17 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 134,231 shares. Twilio Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat SA (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat SA had 2 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Monday, November 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold SXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 10.56 million shares or 0.61% more from 10.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Limited Company holds 11,749 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity accumulated 8,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Northern Trust reported 377,794 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss has invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Dupont Capital Management accumulated 3,537 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 9,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,018 shares. Mason Street Limited invested in 3,800 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 16,978 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 33 shares. Wellington Llp has 80,753 shares.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.78 million for 14.05 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $220,200 activity. The insider DeByle Thomas D. sold $220,200.