Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by 15.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, down from 47,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 218,738 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.48% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 1.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $126.94 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 2.85M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Among 10 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aspen Technology had 35 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 26. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 25. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZPN in report on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Friday, January 29 report.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $41.05M for 34.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $334.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15,725 shares to 116,850 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold AZPN shares while 118 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 65.16 million shares or 1.60% less from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.27% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 147,388 shares. Sit Invest Associates reported 36,650 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 4,328 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 10,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 372 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 913,639 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 33,036 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% or 147,819 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 12,308 shares. Renaissance Ltd owns 4.00M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 234,952 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,663 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 14,802 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc Inc stated it has 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,800 shares. Moody Bancshares Division has 38,310 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 513,632 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Mgmt. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.25M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 453,500 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division owns 272,400 shares. The California-based Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tdam Usa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shine Invest Advisory Ser holds 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 2,071 shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 159,991 shares. International Invsts reported 0.41% stake. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1 shares. Verus Fincl Prns Inc has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.92 million for 17.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 761,157 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $51.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).