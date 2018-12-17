Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 1.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.76 million, down from 680,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 30,886 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 14.86% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.86% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 77.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 77,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.16 million, up from 100,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 3.90M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $973.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in James Riv Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 9,500 shares to 79,600 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 72,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Westport Fuel System (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Among 11 analysts covering Healthstream (NASDAQ:HSTM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Healthstream had 27 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Wednesday, October 25. First Analysis downgraded the shares of HSTM in report on Monday, January 23 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 29 by Barrington Research. As per Monday, August 3, the company rating was initiated by Raymond James. The stock of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 2. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Robert W. Baird downgraded HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) on Thursday, June 14 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4. First Analysis upgraded the shares of HSTM in report on Wednesday, July 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.45, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold HSTM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.38 million shares or 3.09% more from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.52 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 302,406 shares. Ftb Inc owns 371 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 1,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 166,214 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 47,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,896 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Geode Mngmt Llc reported 320,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 27,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 164,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $1.62M for 124.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, July 26. CLSA has “Underperform” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 25. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 22 by UBS. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Bernstein. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $58.0 target in Tuesday, January 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ascendiant Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 23.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 42,900 shares to 553,100 shares, valued at $22.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,015 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,743 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 150,911 shares. First Fin Corp In stated it has 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cambridge Com holds 37,074 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 41,683 were reported by Eqis Capital Management. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 1,137 shares. Lazard Asset Management has 763,788 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,621 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Communication holds 1.76% or 106,224 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 58,328 are held by Bb&T Secs Llc. Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt Communications L L C has 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).