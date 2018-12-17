Winch Advisory Services Llc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 6.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winch Advisory Services Llc acquired 2,950 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 47,688 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 44,738 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $797.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 20.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 7.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 30,202 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 21.82%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 414,367 shares with $8.79M value, up from 384,165 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $17.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 6.72 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Monday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Friday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $114 target.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Secures Contract Worth $480M From U.S. Army – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: It’s Not All That Rosy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Capossela Christopher C also sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was sold by BROD FRANK H. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. The insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Connors Investor has 1.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chevy Chase reported 7.54 million shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Limited, a Kentucky-based fund reported 19,555 shares. Westend Advsr Lc reported 368,421 shares stake. General American Invsts, a New York-based fund reported 500,686 shares. Northern Trust holds 2.59% or 92.43M shares. Mufg Americas owns 900,747 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 2,415 shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 0.1% or 15,519 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17.57 million shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs has 2,286 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 4.05 million shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advisors reported 0.41% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 208,525 shares to 2.38M valued at $70.05 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG) stake by 80,910 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 32,396 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 57,518 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 1.66M shares. Amer Asset Management owns 10,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc Markets reported 0.02% stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 16.96 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs reported 0.52% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 92,649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 12,897 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.54M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 19,889 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 17,014 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CenturyLink had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 26. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, August 22 to “Sell” rating.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. 150,000 shares were sold by POST GLEN F III, worth $3.60 million. Trezise Scott also sold $1.00 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Shares for $141,160 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Tuesday, December 11.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Market Remains Wrong On This 13% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What CenturyLink’s Debt Means For Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy CenturyLink For The 11.3% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Dec. 14 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) UBS 46th Annual Global Media & Communication Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.