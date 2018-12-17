Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd (T) by 4.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,061 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.76M, up from 220,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 25.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 30.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,932 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.55 million, up from 341,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 2.63M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, July 24. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 5 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $44 target in Thursday, January 26 report. Scotia Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, April 20. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $3900 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by Independent Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, March 28. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,472 shares. Court Place Advsr invested in 1.32% or 103,396 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,591 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 48,301 shares. Putnam Fl Invest stated it has 190,941 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Fincl Architects has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 47,523 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com invested 2.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 127,565 are held by Profund Advisors Limited. Howard Capital has 31,868 shares. Harvest Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 21,600 shares. Iron Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,110 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 964,870 shares. 13,556 are held by Wms Prns Ltd Llc. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.94% or 366,384 shares in its portfolio.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 5. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, January 3. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 20 by FBR Capital. Jefferies maintained the shares of BBT in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Lc reported 302,066 shares. The California-based Fdx has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 40,997 shares. 49,535 were reported by Synovus Finance. Marshwinds Advisory holds 0.18% or 7,963 shares. Mitchell Mgmt invested in 19,447 shares. Eagle Ridge accumulated 5,227 shares. Coastline Trust Comm invested 0.34% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schwab Charles Management stated it has 2.98 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vantage Advsrs Lc has invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 3.81 million shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. 346,401 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs. Westover Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Opus Inv Mgmt has 0.86% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $2,533 activity. 611 shares were sold by HENRY I. PATRICIA, worth $30,245 on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Graney Patrick C III bought $199,747.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 34,600 shares to 243,300 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 86,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,277 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:DLB).