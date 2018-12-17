Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40 million, down from 30,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 4.49M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 690.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 37,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,227 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17 million, up from 5,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 1.67M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data

Among 18 analysts covering Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Archer Daniels Midland Company had 61 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Vertical Group to “Buy”. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, May 2 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 12 report. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ADM in report on Thursday, September 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 8. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 3. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 4 report. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, February 28.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $5.34 million activity. Stott John P sold $130,000 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. D AMBROSE MICHAEL sold $4.84M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, August 1. The insider Young Ray G bought 2,100 shares worth $99,429.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 11,300 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.64% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Daiwa Gru holds 20,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 59,543 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Finance National Bank & stated it has 7,598 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 4,768 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 143 were reported by Architects. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,136 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.23% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Comerica Secs holds 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 5,911 shares. First Advisors LP reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Enterprise Financial Ser owns 1,818 shares. Verity And Verity Lc reported 0.48% stake. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 16,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,769 shares to 8,984 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,733 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 16, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 28. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, January 19 with “Sell”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, January 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 19 with “Sector Perform” rating. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.98 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million on Friday, August 3. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Swedish Joseph. The insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846. $114,673 worth of stock was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Inv Limited Com has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nomura Holdings Inc has 28,435 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ftb Advsrs reported 20,485 shares. Cardinal Capital holds 30,516 shares. Birmingham Capital Al reported 28,175 shares. Grassi Invest accumulated 1.12% or 49,845 shares. 6,100 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 189,231 shares. Family Management holds 3.25% or 36,770 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability holds 1.35% or 22,435 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Company Inc has invested 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

