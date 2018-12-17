Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 61.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 363,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 223,829 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.52 million, down from 587,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 24.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 115.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 12,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,699 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, up from 10,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 3.01 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, January 26 by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Hilliard Lyons. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, January 30. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 1 by Moffet Nathanson. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, April 7.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: No Rush To Unload This Asset – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Let’s Take A Look At AT&T In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spotify Isn’t Profitable? Big Deal! – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Pay-TV Plans Don’t Make Much Sense – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $527.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) by 97,541 shares to 220,811 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) by 49,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 62,353 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn has 0.84% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 186,849 shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.18% or 61,157 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Limited Company owns 284,933 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc accumulated 13,438 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,465 shares. Mariner Wealth reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qs Llc holds 0.43% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 33,448 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Masters Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.00M shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 593,640 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Raymond James And accumulated 0.63% or 12.20 million shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $370.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,235 shares to 14,445 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duncker Streett And accumulated 18,383 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Schulhoff & owns 17,774 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% or 88,255 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com has 360,967 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins owns 90,396 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Com has invested 1.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gam Ag has 145,938 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc invested 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Security National Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.25% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 39,221 shares or 2.65% of the stock. 9,185 are owned by Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company. Associated Banc invested in 0.05% or 8,706 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt reported 60,000 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs programmer for Medtronic InterStim device – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic to Acquire Nutrino Health NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FDA Approves Smart Programmer for the InterStim System – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic Plc (MDT) CEO Omar Ishrak on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) – Medtronic’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Medtronic had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96.0 target in Tuesday, September 26 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 23, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MDT in report on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Tuesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 17. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, May 24.