Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 92.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16 million, up from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $193.55. About 1.40M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 67.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26 million, up from 9,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 803,617 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, September 28. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $220 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 4 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $215 target in Thursday, April 26 report.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Another trade for 1,272 shares valued at $274,752 was made by Hammes Eric D. on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 14,174 shares. Regions Corporation holds 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 468,559 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Company has 800 shares. Btr Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 3,652 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has 0.74% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 515,528 shares. 1,214 were accumulated by Atwood Palmer. Ledyard Natl Bank invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 50 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cape Ann National Bank holds 1.92% or 7,665 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,920 shares. Gould Asset Management Ca owns 21,468 shares. Univest Of Pennsylvania holds 0.82% or 12,811 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Will 3M’s New 5-Year Financial Plan Help the Stock Recover? – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “7 Reasons That 3M’s Guidance Looks Overly Optimistic – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company (MMM) CEO Michael Roman Presents at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $488.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 9,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adv Micro Device (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.73M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 63,642 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% or 4,914 shares. Agf Invs America holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 22,701 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 31,873 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 3,850 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co owns 7 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 938 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 52,620 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 2,838 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company owns 0.71% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 13,398 shares. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc invested in 0.1% or 23,972 shares. 23,929 are held by Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Freightliner® Chassis – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Establishes Stakes in DXC Technology, Charles Schwab – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. ChangDiaz Franklin R had sold 595 shares worth $87,974. 4,503 shares were sold by Ward Pat, worth $670,618. Smith Mark Andrew sold $76,788 worth of stock or 501 shares. Cook Jill E sold $796,050 worth of stock. Satterthwaite Tony also sold $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. The insider ROSE MARYA M sold 14,579 shares worth $2.20M.