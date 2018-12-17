Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 105.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 34,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,927 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $787,000, up from 33,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 1.04 million shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has declined 26.11% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 136.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,451 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $739,000, up from 2,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 337,583 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 84.23% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 84.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Agreement to Sell Its Bakken Saltwater Disposal Business to Tallgrass Energy – Business Wire” on November 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Closings of Retail Propane Sale and Sawtooth Joint Venture and Provides Update on Debt Reduction – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPIC Midstream to temporarily convert Texas NGL pipeline to crude oil – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP and Magnum Liquids, LLC Announce Signing Joint Venture Agreements for Sawtooth Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products Storage Assets – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners: The Future’s Looking Brighter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enagas Sa (ENGGY) by 69,804 shares to 438,506 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 54,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,255 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Among 12 analysts covering NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NYSE:NGL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP had 56 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, April 26. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 30 report. On Monday, June 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Wunderlich to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 3 to “Buy”. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, January 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 11 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, November 11, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) rating on Tuesday, July 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15 target.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $551,920 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares were bought by RAYMOND JOHN T. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Highstar Capital IV – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 71.73 million shares or 1.05% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 395,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,820 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Co. 2.26M are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. 10,000 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Capital Ltd Partnership. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 72,905 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated owns 440 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 31,665 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 80,230 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial owns 118,705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 0% or 1,940 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 972,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Management invested in 1.83M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Commerce stated it has 415,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.63M are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Pnc Financial Ser Grp has 42,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $9.57 million activity. Scanlan Jacqueline had sold 4,890 shares worth $548,609. Burke William P. Mr. had sold 779 shares worth $79,217 on Friday, October 26. The insider Goldstein Dan sold $174,227. 5,139 shares valued at $458,964 were sold by Simon – Christopher on Monday, July 2. On Wednesday, November 7 KROLL MARK W sold $1.22 million worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 10,707 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 109,617 shares to 346,721 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 82,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It Is Still Not Too Late To Pick Up Haemonetics In CY 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Haemonetics Corp’s (HAE) CEO Christopher Simon on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) – Benzinga” on January 02, 2018. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Haemonetics (HAE) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy in a Cold Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HAE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.30 million shares or 3.34% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 61,576 shares stake. Hillsdale Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 30,088 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 6,651 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And holds 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 16 shares. D E Shaw And holds 327,096 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Welch Forbes Limited Liability holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 100 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 190,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 11,903 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York invested in 17,109 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 145,860 shares stake.