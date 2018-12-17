Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 146.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 3,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,310 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $884,000, up from 2,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.08. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 3.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,510 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.79 million, up from 231,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 1.56 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold TAP shares while 129 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 154.13 million shares or 9.03% more from 141.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 19 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing Company had 68 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,055 shares to 58,109 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $598.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 15,164 shares to 9,914 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity.

