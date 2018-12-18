Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.35, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 54 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 32 cut down and sold their positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 16.23 million shares, up from 12.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 11.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,422 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 18,226 shares with $3.78M value, down from 20,648 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $120.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $188.94. About 1.06M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 Patton Cynthia M sold $360,520 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,777 shares. On Thursday, December 6 Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 20,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. PiperJaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, July 27. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.53 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund for 500,092 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 95,000 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 293,401 shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.86% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 64,109 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,771 activity.