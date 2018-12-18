Courage Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 485,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 2.09 million shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 51,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.22 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 4.08M shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, TG Therapeutics, Namaste, and Huazhu Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Snap, Kansas City Southern, Intel, Methanex, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Acadia Healthcare â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare removes Joey A. Jacobs as CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy: Pressure Pumping Segment Remains Key To Stock Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Weakness In Pressure Pumping, But Drilling Is A Bright Spot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.